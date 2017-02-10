Tips for a DIY Valentine’s Spa Night

TIP #1: Ensure privacy with noise and light-blocking blackout curtains

Eclipse Dawson Panel Pair ($15 per panel)

Colorway: Black

· Sold as pair

· Soft, drapable fabric with thermal lining

· Machine Washable

· Panels block over 99% of light and reduce noise

· Available at Family Dollar

TIP #2: Prolong your pampering with a super soft, plush towel

Hotel Collection Ultimate Micro Cotton Bath Towels (SALE $16.99 per Bath Towel – ends 2/14)

Color: White

• Crafted of high-quality, ring spun cotton

• Durable and ultra-absorbent

• Extra-soft and plush feel

• Available exclusively at ‘Macys

TIP #3: Pop a festive bubbly with your loved one

Santa Margherita Sparkling Rosé ($21.99 per bottle)

· Pink hue with floral fragrances

· White fruits and hints of red berry fruits

· Blend: 50% Chardonnay, 45% Glera (Prosecco) and Malbec 5%

· Available at Wine.com

TIP #4: Relax both your muscles and your mind with a long soak

Aromafloria Muscle Soak Foaming Bubble Bath ($12.99)

· Blends of Eucalyptus, Peppermint, and Lemongrass

· Eases sore muscles and joints

· Formulated with naturally healing, certified organic active essential oils to help relieve aches, pains and muscle fatigue while enhancing your overall well-being

· Available at Fragrance.com

TIP #5: Create the perfect ambiance with fair trade candles

Careful Heart Candleholder – Handcrafted in Pakistan ($18.00)

· Made of Marina stone

· Ethically Sourced, Fair Trade

· Holds one tea light (not included)

· Available at TenThousandVillages.com