Tips for a DIY Valentine’s Spa Night

TIP #1: Ensure privacy with noise and light-blocking blackout curtains

Eclipse Dawson Panel Pair ($15 per panel)
Colorway: Black
· Sold as pair
· Soft, drapable fabric with thermal lining
· Machine Washable
· Panels block over 99% of light and reduce noise
· Available at Family Dollar

TIP #2: Prolong your pampering with a super soft, plush towel

Hotel Collection Ultimate Micro Cotton Bath Towels (SALE $16.99 per Bath Towel – ends 2/14)
Color: White
• Crafted of high-quality, ring spun cotton
• Durable and ultra-absorbent
• Extra-soft and plush feel
• Available exclusively at ‘Macys

TIP #3: Pop a festive bubbly with your loved one

Santa Margherita Sparkling Rosé ($21.99 per bottle)
· Pink hue with floral fragrances
· White fruits and hints of red berry fruits
· Blend: 50% Chardonnay, 45% Glera (Prosecco) and Malbec 5%
· Available at Wine.com

TIP #4: Relax both your muscles and your mind with a long soak
Aromafloria Muscle Soak Foaming Bubble Bath ($12.99)
· Blends of Eucalyptus, Peppermint, and Lemongrass
· Eases sore muscles and joints
· Formulated with naturally healing, certified organic active essential oils to help relieve aches, pains and muscle fatigue while enhancing your overall well-being
· Available at Fragrance.com

TIP #5: Create the perfect ambiance with fair trade candles

Careful Heart Candleholder – Handcrafted in Pakistan ($18.00)
· Made of Marina stone
· Ethically Sourced, Fair Trade
· Holds one tea light (not included)
· Available at TenThousandVillages.com

