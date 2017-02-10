Man stole 240 guns worth $250k say Oconee Co. deputies

OCONEE Co., S.C. (WSPA) – Sheriff’s deputies say a traffic stop led to the theft of more than 240 guns.

Matthew Blake Sosby, 43, of Westminster is the man accused of stealing the guns and several other crimes.

Oconee County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement that an officer found drugs and two guns were found in the truck Sosby was driving during a traffic stop on Wednesday. Sosby was charged with possession of a weapon by a person convicted of a violent felony, and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. He’s also charged with violating probation.

Investigators later determined one of the guns was a stolen flintlock pistol worth $4,000. It’s not the only gun that deputies say he stole.

According to an arrest warrant, Sosby stole at least 209 long guns and pistols, as well as 35 collectible antique firearms valued at $250,000.

Deputies say Sosby stole the guns after he broke into a home on Edgewater Drive in Westminster last October.

Sosby now faces more charges, including first-degree burglary, grand larceny, and receiving stolen goods.

Investigators have recovered five of the stolen guns.

Sosby is in the Oconee County Detention Center. He’s been denied bond and deputies say a hold has been placed on Sosby by the US Marshals Service.

The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate the incident.