Whats happening this weekned

Valentine’s Day is right around the corner and what better way to start celebrating than with beer and chocolate. The Brewery Experience is hosting a special chocolate and beer tasting tour in Greenville tomorrow from 3:30PM until 7PM. The tour leaves from the visit Greenville visitor center on Main Street. From there they’ll take you to breweries like Bird’s Fly South and Quest. You can buy tickets online for $75. That includes the guided tour, beer samples, chocolate, transportation and more. Click here to get tickets.

The Cupid’s Chase 5k Fundraiser is happening tomorrow morning. It’s hosted by Community Options. You can walk or run and it all benefits people with disabilities. That’s happening at Trailblazer Park in Travelers Rest. Registration kicks off at 8AM and the race starts at 10AM and it costs $40. Click here to sign up.