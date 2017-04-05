$10,000 reward for KFC homicide suspects

SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) – Spartanburg Police say the reward for the suspects in the KFC homicide has been increased to $10,000.

They say O Incorporated has matched the original $5,000 reward.

Police released pictures and video of the two suspects.

Investigators believe the suspects involved in the KFC shooting may be the same people responsible for the robbery of a Spinx store on John B. White Sr. Boulevard on March 28.

Video released by the police show the suspects walking across the parking lot just before they entered the store.

Anthony Duane Tiffany, a manager at the restaurant, was shot and killed Friday night around 10:30pm during what was believed to be an attempted robbery.

On March 28, a person wearing a mask, purple surgical gloves, gray hoodie and a black jacket robbed a Spinx store at gunpoint while an accomplice waited at the back of the store.

Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC or call the City Crime Tip Line at 864-573-0000.