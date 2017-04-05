Clemson city leaders upset over proposed power plant

CLEMSON, SC (WSPA) – Clemson City Council members are pushing back against plans to build a natural gas plant on a parcel of land owned by Clemson University.

Members voted in favor of a resolution opposing plans to build the $50 million plant Monday night during the council meeting.  Mayor J.C. Cook says he knew nothing about the plans until a resident contacted him on Sunday.

“I had an email from a resident in Clemson informing me of it and then I, in turn, emailed a representative from Duke Energy,” said Cook.

If approved, the plant would be built near Roslyn Drive and Vineyard Road, a residential neighborhood.

“The need for infrastructure we understand, but backing it up to a single-family neighborhood where a lot of children live is just not the best place to put it,” Cook said.

Duke Energy said it was transparent about the plans, even though the project is outside of the jurisdiction.

A spokesman said in a statement “We have notified the city and county elected officials and are keeping them apprised of the plans. A  local hearing is not required as there would be for other projects located inside the city limits.”

Clemson University says it went public with the plans to lease the land to Duke Energy last April after it was approved by the board of trustees.

Representatives with Duke Energy will attend an open house at Clemson Presbyterian Church at 7:00 p.m on April 10 to discuss the project with residents and local officials.

