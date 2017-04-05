Fundraiser for toddler struck & killed by vehicle

GREENWOOD COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA-TV) – We’re learning more about a toddler hit and killed by a delivery van while crossing the street. It happened in Greenwood County late last night.

“Just happy-go-lucky, you know, average toddler.”

It was hard for Lisa Leach to hold back the tears when talking about her granddaughter Averyonna Cohen.

“Averyonna was a special little girl,” said Leach. “Last time I’d seen her I told her I loved her and she said ‘don’t say that’ and then I said but Nana does love you. I’d blown her a kiss and she blew me one back.”

The Greenwood County Coroner tells us the two-year-old was struck by a delivery van as she crossed Highway 25 about 3 miles South of Greenwood. Leach says she was with a babysitter while her mother was at work.

“She got out of the babysitter’s house somehow and walked up the road from the trailer and got to 25. That’s when the gentleman hit her. He didn’t see her,” she said. “I just can’t understand how they didn’t know she was out.” Highway Patrol says the vehicle was heading north on Highway 25 when this happened around 11:30 p.m. The toddler was taken to Self Regional Medical Center where she died from her injuries early Wednesday morning, according to the coroner.

It’s the kind of pain Leach says no one ever expects. That’s why she’s sending a warning to other parents and caretakers.

“You see it on the news but you never ever think it could happen to you, well I thought that to but you know what, it did,” she said. “Kids will get away from you so quickly so anybody out there that has a child, please please please keep your eyes on them at all times.”

A fundraiser is being held Thursday to help the family with funeral expenses. It’ll be from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at the Townes Jones Law Office at 116 Court Avenue West in Greenwood. It’s being hosted by The Put Down The Guns Now Young People Organization. There’s also a GoFundMe account.

An autopsy is set for Thursday. The driver is not facing charges.