Roads reopen in Greenville after officials pump sewer lines

GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) – Several Greenville roads closed Wednesday while crews worked to make sure that sewer lines don’t back up due to heavy rain from the Wednesday’s storms.

Officials say they pumped and hauled away sewage near Cleveland Park as part of proactive measures to protect against environmental damage.

They say this is due to rain getting into the sewage system near Richland Creek. No major flooding issues were reported.

Various neighborhood streets closed in the area including a portion of Cleveland Drive off of McDaniel Avenue and Spartanburg Street. Officials say no main streets closed.

By morning, all roads were open. Officials say this will not affect anyone using the sewer system.