2 teen girls identified after fatal fall from Myrtle Beach hotel

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Myrtle Beach Police say two people died Wednesday after apparent falls from a hotel near 2nd Avenue North.

According to Lt. Joey Crosby with the department, officers were called to Camelot By The Sea, located at 2000 North Ocean Boulevard, at 3:46 p.m. Wednesday. When officers arrived, they discovered two people deceased from apparent falls from one of the hotel floors. Lt. Crosby could not release from which floor the individuals fell.

Horry County Coroner Robert Edge says the two who died after the falls are Daniela Alejandra Arriaza Flores, 16 and 17-year-old Amber Franco. The cause of death for both teens is massive trauma from a fall.

Horry County Schools Spokesperson Teal Britton confirmed in a statement Thursday that the two teen girls were students at Myrtle Beach High School, and that counselors are being brought to the school Thursday to help classmates cope with the sudden news.

“The principal, John Washburn, along with his staff and a crisis response team of additional counselors, are very involved following the protocols of notification and addressing to the needs of students as they process the shocking and heartbreaking news about the loss of two classmates,” Britton writes in the release.

Britton also stated in the release that Principal Washburn would address the media Thursday afternoon “to provide comments about today and how the school family is coping with the loss. He will also be able to share some information about the students’ involvement with school activities.”

In closing, Britton explains that at this time a memorial service for the two girls who died has not been planned. However, she adds that the school typically allows “the students in a school to plan memorial services or tributes to honor their peers. This helps as a part of the healing process.” Britton says a memorial may not be likely until after spring break, as the students will be out of school April 10 – 14.