2017 Greenville Drive season sports big upgrades to Fluor Field

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA-TV) – Thursday marks the Greenville Drive’s opening game at Fluor Field and the mini-Fenway is sporting some big changes this 2017 season.

If you ask anybody with the Greenville Drive, they will tell you that Fluor Field has always been pretty close to being a replica of the Red Sox’s home turf. Now, brand new seating on top of the “Green Monster” in left field makes them identical. It’s giving lucky ticket holders some of the best views this season.

It all starts with the opening game.

“The grass hasn’t been touched. It just got mowed. The dirt hasn’t been touched. It’s just now getting raked,” explained Fluor Field’s “Man on the Mic,” Zach Sprunger. “At the end of the day, it’s a clean slate.”

Sprunger says opening night offers a whole new season of memories

The spruced up park is the product of a 14 million dollar investment to enhance the fan experience.

“Now with the seats on top of the Green Monster, it is a luxury. You’re watching the game from a completely different angle from a vantage point that you’d never get to see in any other Single A baseball team,” he said.

You can also take it up a level to the rooftop at Fluor Field; a unique fan perspective perched on the New York Life building.

“It’s not just a building that is out on the exterior of the ball park. It’s now part of the ball park,” said Sprunger.

A glass enclosed club now serves as a community event spot and a new plaza welcomes fans. Sprunger says mutual investment is a “driving” force towards making the community stronger.

“We are giving right back to the community through education, through developmental programs through Greenville Technical College [and] through Hubbell Lighting,” he said.

With all these perks, they’re just missing one thing.

“It’s really the fans. That’s what we are most excited about – getting them back in the ballpark,” said Sprunger.

The game starts at 7:05pm Thursday night, with The Drive taking on the Delmarva Shorebirds.