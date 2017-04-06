A Preview of August’s Total Solar Eclipse

It’s a spectacular sight many of you will have the chance to see: the moon passing between us and the sun on August 21, briefly blocking all sunlight. (Animation courtesy: NASA)

Many area cities are in the path of this eclipse. Those who aren’t in the path of totality will still see a partial eclipse.

The total eclipse itself will last about two and a half minutes, with a partial eclipse for about 90 minutes before and after.

The path of the total eclipse is about seventy-one and a half miles wide through the Carolinas and northeast Georgia. (Path animation courtesy: NASA)

It’s important that you view this safely. Do NOT look directly at the sun, even as the moon partially obscures it. Damaging rays are still making it to your eyes, even if the sky appears darker.

For this reason, it’s highly recommended that you use something like “eclipse goggles”

(Click here for how to safely view)

Many communities will be holding eclipse “watch parties”. Safety glasses will be available at many of these gatherings, and experts will be on hand to talk about the eclipse and answer questions.

Click here to access NASA’s list of viewing parties in the path of the eclipse…for both our area and throughout the eclipse path.

In some parts of the country, hotels have been booked well in advance as “eclipse tourists” come in from around the country to be in the path of the total eclipse.

In the Upstate, local hotels are indicating that hasn’t happened here yet…making now a good time for visitors to make plans for this rare event.