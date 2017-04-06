Storms leave damage, cause widespread power outages

(WSPA) — Storms have cleared out of the area after some damaging wind, heavy rain and hail overnight.

Emergency crews responded to several reports of trees and power lines down after storms. Another strong line of storms moved through early Thursday morning.

Anderson County was one of the hardest hit areas. Reports show wind gusts as high as 70 miles per hour in Anderson during the height of the storm.

One man says a tree fell on his truck as he drove on Highway 81 in Starr. He just had a minor injury to his face.

There was also damage to a mobile home in Starr after a tree fell on part of the roof. No one was hurt.

Anderson County School District 3 is on a two-hour delay Thursday. The superintendent tells us the biggest problem is the number of trees that are down and blocking the roads. There was also concern it would be difficult for bus drivers to see before sun up and gave school officials two more hours to clean up before buses got on the road.

The Red Cross says volunteers are helping Greenville County families whose home on S. Piedmont Highway and Standing Springs Road were damaged by weather.

Viewers tell us lightning struck Glenwood Gardens apartments in Belton.

In Easley, a roof was blown off a storage building on Walnut Hill Drive.

7News viewers sent in hail pictures from Fountain Inn, Simpsonville and Woodruff.

In Georgia, a man was struck by lightning at a state park in Elbert County. He’s expected to recover. Flooding was also reported in the area and a woman tells 7 News her shed was hit by lightning.

Lightning may have caused a house fire in Pauline on Wednesday. No one was home at the time, but a dog was rescued from the fire.

Thousands are without electricity.

Shortly before 11 a.m. Thursday, Duke Energy reports 6,399 power outages in South Carolina and 9,087 outages in North Carolina.

These are the largest outages in our area:

305 in Abbeville County

2,496 in Anderson County

1,529 in Greenville Co.

598 in Greenwood Co.

A spokesman with Duke Energy said crews are assessing damage in harder hit areas where winds brought down trees, which brought down wires and snapping poles.

He said most customers should be restored by early afternoon with many getting power throughout the morning.