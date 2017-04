Comedian Don Rickles dies at age 90, according to a spokesperson.

Paul Shefrin, his longtime publicist and friend, said Rickles died Thursday of kidney failure at his Los Angeles home.

For more than half a century, “Mr. Warmth” headlined casinos and nightclubs from Las Vegas to Atlantic City. N.J., and appeared often on late-night TV talk shows.

Rickles was also known as the “King of Insult Comedy”.