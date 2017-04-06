Dog’s mouth, legs shown duct taped in Snapchat photo, owner arrested

CHEROKEE CO., SC (WSPA) – A Cherokee County man was arrested after deputies say he taped a dog’s mouth and front legs while removing staples from the dog’s ears.

Deputies arrested 33-year-old William Wendell Harpe III and charged him with Ill Treatment of Animals and Giving False Information to Law Enforcement.

The Sheriff’s Office says the investigation began when they were shown a photo from Snapchat in early March.

Investigators say Harpe confirmed to them that he had wrapped duct tape over the mouth and front legs of the dog to keep from being bitten while removing staples from the dog’s ears which they say had been cropped.

Deputies say Harpe initially told them that a veterinarian had performed the procedure on the dog’s ears but later refused to give them the name of the veterinarian so they could verify the information so he was charged with Giving False Information to Law Enforcement.

Harpe was arrested and later released on bond.