Drive Win Season Opener on 9th Inning Homerun, 3-2

Greenville, SC (Greenville Drive) – The Greenville Drive’s Opening Night finished in grand style on Thursday, as Roldani Baldwin led off the bottom of the ninth with a solo homer to give the Drive a 3-2, walkoff win over the Delmarva Shorebirds at Fluor Field.

One of the Drive’s (1-0) key returnees for the 2017 season, Baldwin smacked the 2-1 offering from Delmarva (0-1) reliever Jake Bray (0-1) 403 feet over the wall in left-center to set off a massive celebration at home plate.

The blast was the Drive’s second solo homer of the night, as Ryan Scott belted a blast of his own to right-center leading off the seventh that put Greenville ahead 2-1.

Prior to the home runs, pitching was the story of the night, as both Drive starter Shaun Anderson and Shorebirds starter Lucas Humpal delivered strong performances to open the season. Anderson punched out seven hitters over four and two-third innings while allowing just one run. Humpal allowed only an unearned run in six innings with four strikeouts.

Delmarva struck for a run in the top of the first when Chris Shaw smacked an RBI double to center to score Cole Billingsley, who also doubled.

Humpal kept the Drive off the board until the fifth, when Lorenzo Cedrola reached on an error and scooted home on Santiago Espinal’s double down the left-field line.

Following Scott’s homer in the seventh inning, the Shorebirds loaded the bases with nobody out, but Drive reliever Stephen Nogosek (1-0) coaxed a double play and a strikeout to limit the damage to one run. Nogosek then retired Delmarva in order in the ninth to earn the win.

Baldwin, Espinal and Carlos Tovar each collected two hits for Greenville. Delmarva’s offense was led by two-hit nights from Billingsley and Shaw.

The series continues on Friday night with a 7:05 first pitch. The Drive will send LH Darwinzon Hernandez to the mound, and Delmarva will counter with LH Zach Muckenhirn.

Friday night is the first Hubbell Lighting "Light it Up" fireworks show of the 2017 season. The Drive will send LH Darwinzon Hernandez to the mound, and Delmarva will counter with LH Zach Muckenhirn.