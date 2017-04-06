Fallen trees take down power lines across Upstate

WSPA Staff Published: Updated:
(From: Spartanburg Police)

SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) – Many are without power across the Upstate, Thursday afternoon, as crews work to repair damage from downed trees and power lines.

Spartanburg Police say trees took down power lines in Camp Croft Courts and Duke Energy is working to restore power.

Police say people should stay away from downed power lines because you cannot tell if they are live. Downed lines can also spark fires at any time.

Duke Energy reports that 1,400 people are without power in Anderson County, over 700 in Greenville County and over 300 in Spartanburg County.

Trees down in Upstate

