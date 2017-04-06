Free body cameras for a year: local agencies may benefit from the offer



A bold move by a company that makes body cameras could impact a lot of communities in the Upstate and across the country.

Axon Technologies (formerly known as Taser International) just announced it’s offering free body cams and digital storage to every officer in the U.S. for one year.

So for the local agencies that don’t have them, or don’t have enough, we wanted to know will they sign up.

The 200 plus deputies with the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office are one of the few Upstate agencies where not a single officer has a working body camera.

“It’s a day and age where if you don’t have one it’s like you’re inferior or not as well equipt. It’s kind of embarrassing to tell you the truth,” said Chief Deputy Mike Mitchell.

Steve Tuttle with Axon says the trial offer will help agencies make the case that the cameras help keep officers and the public safe.

We asked if there was a “catch” to this free offer.

There’s no catch no gimmick to it at all, but it is a 1 year free trial. If at the end of this trial if you don’t like our equipment you simply return it at zero charge and we will return all that digital evidence back to the agencies. It’s theirs. So no gimmick whatsoever,” said Tuttle.

The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office say the Axon digital storage is one of the draws. Axon maintains the video in the cloud, so officers can access it, but cannot be accused of manipulating it.

Police Departments across the country that already use the Axon camera have reported on average an 88% reduction in unfounded claims, and 50% reduction in the use of force.

“It keeps the tensions down,” said Tuttle.

He says that’s because people behave better when they know they’re on camera.

The company is banking on most agencies wanting to sign up long term.

To that the Anderson County Sheriff’s office says: “I don’t see no reason why we wouldn’t as long as I can get some policies in place and procedures in place.”

Axon says right now only 20 percent of the 825-thousand officers in the nation have body cams.

A lot of the smaller municipalities 7News spoke with already have body cameras. But the State Highway Patrol and Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office don’t have enough body cameras for all officers. They may be likely agencies to also take advantage of this free offer.

The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office is already testing out a few Axon cameras since it’s having trouble with its current provider.