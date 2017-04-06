Greenville Drive Opening Day complete with new team and completed renovations

(WSPA) — Greenville Drive fans will be able to see new features at Fluor Field on Opening Day 2017.

Media Manager Cameron White said it’s all part of a multi-million dollar renovation completed this winter and paid for by the Greenville Drive and the City of Greenville.

New features include a Champions Club with space for 300 people. The space is for business parties or events year round. It can also be reserved online White said.

He said there is also new chair-back seating down the right field line in place of bleacher seats that were there previous to his season.

New seating was also installed above the “Green Monster”, a replica of the tall wall in left field at Fenway Park in Boston.

White points out that the fields two entrances underwent a face lift with new glowing letters above the Main Street gate. Also, the will call line was moved and improved to create a smaller wait time for fans.

White says the team store has been expanded and s season ticket holder area was created called the Front Porch Lounge. It’s a space on the Markley Street side of the building for people with season tickets. The space was previously Greenville Drive office space.

Find out more information at http://www.greenvilledrive.com.

