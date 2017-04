GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) – The Swamp Rabbits hockey team is wrapping up their regular season Friday, April 7 with Fan Appreciation Night.

There will be hundreds of giveaways during the game.

Orange-Level tickets are discounted to $10. The game starts at 7:00 p.m. at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville.

A fan fest on the Furman Plaza kicks off at 5:30 p.m. before the game.

Get tickets at swamprabbits.com