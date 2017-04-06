Hub City Hog Fest kicks off Friday in Spartanburg

SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) – The 2017 Hub City Hog Fest is happening April 7-8. The barbecue contest to benefit Mobile Meals of Spartanburg.

The City of Spartanburg will block off several roads downtown around Morgan Square to accommodate the many cook teams that will compete in this annual BBQ Competition.

On Friday, April 7 entrance into the event from 11 AM – 5 PM is free. After 5 PM wristbands must be purchased for $5 each. On Saturday, April 8th from noon-10 PM, $5 wristbands must be purchased. Children 10 and under are free.

Vendors will be on-site selling BBQ all weekend. Hog Bucks tickets must be used to purchase food from vendors and to sample BBQ from competition teams.

Proceeds benefit Mobile Meals of Spartanburg.

Learn more at www.hubcityhogfest.com

