I-85 road work to start in Spartanburg Co.



SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Road work is set to start on a portion of Interstate 85 in Spartanburg County.

Changes are in the works for drivers like Lucas Noth.

“It’s ‘bump bump,’ you really feel it,” said Noth. “It does cause damage to your car after a long period of time.”

Mary Jones is also a regular on 85 and agrees improvements are needed.

“The roads are bumpy,” she said. “When I’m driving, I’m kind of concerned about my car.”

A smoother and safer ride may be on the way with a $64.8 million project by the state Department of Transportation. It begins near mile marker 69 and extends to the Business 85 exit near mile marker 77. Crews will remove the existing concrete pavement and repair the sub-base material before repaving the roadway.

“The purpose of this project is to improve safety and rehabilitate the aging interstate,” Project Manager Matt Pozzi of Archer Western Construction said in a statement.

Traffic will be staged in seven stages utilizing temporary concrete barriers to separate the work zone from interstate traffic, he said.

A median crossover will be installed at the south and north end in the first stage of the project, reducing southbound and northbound traffic to two lanes, according to the statement. Two travel lanes will remain open at all times to minimize impact to drivers.

“It needs work,” Jones said. If that’s what they need to do for it to look nice and feel a much smoother ride, I guess that’s what we have to deal with.

The timeline for completion is July 2019.

“It would be kind of a headache sometimes but I still think it would be worth it because after they’re all done, it will be better,” said Noth.

SCDOT’s official start date was April 3rd, but the project manager says work will begin some time next week. SCDOT will send out information before major changes in traffic patterns. Two I-85 travel lanes will remain open at all times to minimize impacts to motorists, Pozzi said in the statement.

Drivers traveling through those construction zones are asked to watch out for equipment and workers at all times.