Informed Delivery program launches April 14

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – A new service is about to launch in the Carolinas that will give people the ability to see pictures of the letters they are receiving in the mail – before they even end up in the mailbox.

USPS already takes images of the letters to help with the sorting process. Now, they’ll be available for users to see, for free.

The United States Postal Service called the service “Informed Delivery.” It is available in certain cities, and will launch across the county by April 14th, according to their website.