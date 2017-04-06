Man punches, kicks, bites deputies during arrest says NC sheriff

Published:
David Martin Willis

MARION, NC (WSPA) – Two sheriff’s deputies were hurt when they responded to a domestic dispute Monday night in McDowell County.

The sheriff’s office says the deputies were sent to a home on Riverview Acres in Marion where they say a man cut a woman in the neck with a knife.

David Martin Willis, 48, is accused of kicking, punching and biting the deputies as they tried to take him into custody. The McDowell County Sheriff’s Office says Willis refused to drop the weapon and suffered knife wounds as he fought with deputies.

Martin has been charged with two counts of assault on a government official or employee and one count each of assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury and resisting arrest.

We’re told the deputies were treated for their injuries.

