New service allows you to see your mail before it arrives



SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) – A new service about to debut here in the Carolinas will give you the ability to see pictures of the letters you’re receiving before they even end up in your mailbox.

It’s just in certain cities right now but soon, you’ll be able to check out the technology for yourself.

When the mail carrier comes down the street, some folks will soon know ahead of time what they’ll be bringing.

The postal service already takes images of the letters to help with the sorting process but now they’ll soon be available for you to see.

Once users sign up for the service, they’ll be able to get a picture of the letters in their mailbox sent straight to their email inbox.

“It gives everybody an opportunity to be able to track their mail and make sure they’re getting what they’re expecting, and when,” says Spartanburg resident Tommy Murphy.

The US Postal Service calls it Informed Delivery and it’s free to users.

They say the benefits include seeing the mail whenever and wherever you are.

In part of California, where the program is already in place, many people have said they wanted to sign up because of the constant threat of mail theft.

For some, a crime deterrent, for others, an added convenience.