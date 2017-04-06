NWS confirms 2 tornadoes hit Anderson Co. Thursday morning

ANDERSON CO., SC (WSPA) – The National Weather Service says two EF-0 tornadoes hit Anderson County early Thursday morning.

The first tornado hit 7 miles north-northwest of Antreville around 12:20am with wind speeds of 85 MPH. The NWS says the tornado touched down briefly near Bryant Road. They say most of the damage was to trees.

The second tornado hit Honea Path around 12:30am with winds of 85 MPH. The NWS says damage occurred near Brook Street and Roberts Street. They say the tornado touched down near Brook Street and did damage to trees, a patio, and a car port.