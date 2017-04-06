Ohio shoplifter locked in store, calls 911

OHIO (WCMH) — An accused shoplifter didn’t think her plan all the way through when she hid in a changing room after an Ohio Kohl’s store closed for the night.

WJW reported 35-year-old Joanne Havens left the changing room after the employees left. Surveillance video shows her walking through the store and grabbing merchandise.

When she tried to leave the store, she realized all of the exit doors were locked. She then called 911, unaware of the fact police were already on the way.

Police said she initially told officers she didn’t hear staff saying the store was closing and became trapped. When asked about the merchandise in her purse, she claimed it was clothing she purchased from a thrift store.

Police said she also tried to get rid of bottles of stolen perfume in a bathroom while being questioned.

According to police, Havens eventually admitted to hiding in the store in order to steal.