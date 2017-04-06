Reward now $12,500 for KFC homicide suspects

SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) – Police say the reward is now $12,500 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for the shooting death of Anthony Tiffany at the KFC in Spartanburg.

The Spinx Company has offered a $2,500 in addition to the $10,000 reward already offered.

Spartanburg Police announced Wednesday that O Incorporated matched the original $5,000 reward. That company is the franchisee that owned the KFC store on Cedar Springs Road where the shooting occurred.

Police say they are continuing to receive tips from the community and that they are, “encouraged by the level of interest the public has shown to assist us with solving this crime.”

Investigators believe the suspects involved in the KFC shooting may be the same people responsible for the robbery of a Spinx store on John B. White Sr. Boulevard on March 28.

Video released by the police show the suspects walking across the parking lot just before they entered the store.

Anthony Duane Tiffany, a manager at the restaurant, was shot and killed March 31 around 10:30pm during what was believed to be an attempted robbery.

On March 28, a person wearing a mask, purple surgical gloves, gray hoodie and a black jacket robbed a Spinx store at gunpoint while an accomplice waited at the back of the store.

Anyone with information can anonymously call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC or call the City Crime Tip Line at 864-573-0000.