Two elementary schools in session without power in Simpsonville

GREENVILLE (WSPA) – Two elementary schools in Greenville County are having classes today, but without power in the buildings.

Plain and Simpsonville Elementary Schools lost electricity during storms Wednesday night. The Greenville County School District says the estimated time for service to be resumed is 2:00 pm Thursday.

A district spokesperson says pizza and bottled water are being brought to the schools. There are some lights working at the schools that are powered by generators in the hallways and common areas.

Plain and Simpsonville elementary schools also have many classrooms with natural light. Students in poorly lit areas of those buildings will be moved to places with more light.

Promethean boards are some of the technology that won’t be available for students there today because of the power outage.

Plain Elementary School is located at 506 Neely Ferry Road and Simpsonville Elementary School is located at 200 Morton Avenue. Both schools are in Simpsonville.