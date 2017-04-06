Upstate BBQ restaurant named best in SC by Southern Living

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA)- Southern Living Magazine has named an Upstate restaurant as having the best barbecue in South Carolina for 2017.

The magazine named Carolina BBQ in Spartanburg as the best barbecue restaurant in the state.

The article lists the best barbecue place in every southern state.

Carolina BBQ said the magazine editors received nearly 22,000 online surveys from readers who selected the south’s best of 2017.

Carolina BBQ is located at 7119 Lone Oak Road near Hearon Circle off Business I-85 in Spartanburg.

The magazine listed Lexington Barbecue as the best in North Carolina.

 

