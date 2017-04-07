2 arrested in connection with murder at Boulder Creek Apts.

GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) – Two are in custody after a shooting that left one person dead and another in the hospital at the Boulder Creek Apartments in Greenville County.

Sheriff Will Lewis announced at a news conference Friday that 26-year-old Anthony Kwame Mays and 21-year-old Marcus Antonio Foster have been arrested in connection with the shooting.

Mays is charged with Murder, Attempted Murder, Possession of a Weapon During a Violent Crime, and Possession of a Firearm by a Felon.

Foster is charged with Murder, Possession of a Weapon During a Violent Crime, and Conspiracy.

According to the Sheriff, some parts of the shooting were caught on video at the apartment complex. He says that one victim ran and fell down a hill while the other got him and put him in a car to get both to safety.

The shooting victims pulled into the Spinx gas station on N. Pleasantburg Drive, where 21-year-old Azaveon Cook died. The second victim was taken to the hospital.

The Sheriff says three or four children ran by within feet and within seconds of shots being fired.

The Sheriff’s Office is still looking for more information about the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 864-23-CRIME.