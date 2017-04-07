2 arrests made in KFC homicide in Spartanburg



SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) – Police say two suspects are in custody in connection with the deadly shooting at a KFC in Spartanburg.

Spartanburg Police say they Spartanburg County deputies arrested 19-year-old De’adrian De’paul Garcia and 18-year-old Jyquez Julius Freeman on outstanding armed robbery warrants, Friday.

According to officers, Garcia confessed to the armed robbery and murder of Anthony Tiffany at the KFC on Cedar Springs Road last Friday.

Garcia and Freemen are both charged with Murder, two counts of Armed Robbery, four counts of Kidnapping, and Possession of a Weapon During a Violent Crime.

Investigators say the Sheriff’s Office will also be seeking warrants on both suspects for numerous other armed robberies in the county.

Police say they want to thank the public for the tips and information shared during the week. Police also thanked O Corporation and The Spinx Company for their contributions to the reward fund.

In a release, police said, “We hope that this arrest brings some level of peace to the family and loved ones of Mr. Tiffany and his co-workers at the Kentucky Fried Chicken Restaurant.”

7News spoke with Amber Hall, Tiffany’s girlfriend, after the arrests were announced. Hall says she is in New York preparing for Tiffany’s funeral.

“In a way it gives me some kind of peace that I can go to the love of my life’s funeral tomorrow and look at him and know that the two men who did this to him are behind bars,” says Hall. “Its been terrible. It’s been hard to be back here in New York. All I can do when I see everything is think about Anthony.”