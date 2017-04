COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) – Authorities say four inmates have been found dead at a South Carolina prison.

Department of Corrections Director Bryan Stirling says the four inmates were found dead Friday at 10:35 a.m. in a housing unit at Kirkland Correctional Institution in Columbia.

Stirling did not say how they died or release any further information.

“I have asked the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division to lead this investigation,” said Sterling.

The Richland County Coroner’s Office will assist.