Columbia Preps for Sunday Parade for USC Women’s Basketball Team



COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSPA)—The City of Columbia is ready for its parade to celebrate the USC women’s basketball team’s national championship. The parade will be Sunday at 3:00.

The parade will start on Main Street at the intersection of Laurel Street, proceed down Main Street and then end at the Statehouse. Then there will be a pep rally on the Statehouse steps, which is the make-up for the celebration that was planned for the Colonial Life Arena earlier in the week that had to be postponed because of severe weather.

USC junior Alexa Dean says, “I plan on going because I have never imagined that our women’s team would make it to the national championship and, as a junior, it’s so exciting to be able to experience this on campus.”

Sophomore Allison Sherman also plans to be there. “I’m going to go to the parade because I just think it’s really good to celebrate all of our accomplishments as a university and especially the women’s basketball team. I know they’ve worked hard for the past couple years and they were close two years ago, and so it’s good they were able to bring home the championship and I just want to go and celebrate them and make sure they all know how much we appreciate them,” she says.

Senior Conor James says the championship has brought the campus together. “We’re all working hard here and so, like, we all have different schedules but this is the one thing that unites us all, like across all the different majors and all different courses, all different years, this is the one thing we all have in common, and so I think that’s why we all look forward to celebrating together.”