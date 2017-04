SPARTANBURG Co., S.C. (WSPA) – A driver took off running after crashing into a pole in Spartanburg.

The crash happened on Cedar Springs Road around 8:20 a.m. Friday.

The S.C. Highway Patrol reports no one was hurt in the crash.

Dispatchers say it was reported that a car hit a pole and the driver ran from the scene.

Police say the crash remains under investigation.

A spokesman with Duke Energy said crews are on site replacing the pole as of 11:30 a.m.