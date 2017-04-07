Man leads officers on chase, causes deadly wreck say police

EASLEY, SC (WSPA)–A driver faces felony DUI and other charges after a chase and crash killed someone near Easley.

According to the S.C. Highway Patrol, the wreck happened on US 123 around 11:30 p.m. Thursday. Troopers say Nicholas Keith Blackstock, 29, of Greenville, crossed the center line and hit a Nissan head on as he fled police.

The driver was trapped inside the vehicle and died. Blackstock was not injured.

According to Liberty Police, officers tried to stop Blackstock for a motor vehicle violation. A statement from the chief says that officers had information from a neighboring jurisdiction about potential illegal narcotics. According to police, Blackstock wouldn’t stop and tried to elude officers, crossing into oncoming traffic on Highway 123.

Blackstock was booked into the Pickens County Detention Center early Friday. The Highway Patrol charged him with felony DUI and driving under suspension second offense.

Liberty Police Department also plans to charge Blackstock with failure to stop for blue lights resulting in death, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, numerous traffic violations and other drug offenses

The coroner hasn’t released the name of the victim.