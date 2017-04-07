Furman officially names new men’s basketball coach

FURMAN UNIVERSITY, S.C. (WSPA)- Bob Richey has been promoted to the head men’s basketball coach at Furman University in Greenville.

Athletics Director Mike Buddie made the announcement Friday morning.

Furman says Richey recently completed his sixth season on the coaching staff and has served as interim head coach since last month when Niko Medved resigned.

Friday morning, Richey was officially introduced as the school’s 22nd head men’s basketball coach.

Richey helped Furman to a school record-tying 23 total wins and 14 Southern Conference wins this past season.

He’s a native of Florence, S.C., graduating from North Greenville University in 2006.