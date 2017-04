Gaffney Firefighters responded to a house fire in the 100 block of Bates Road late Thursday night.

A neighbor called 911 around 10:30 p.m.

Firefighters had a tough time getting to the home because of a gate and low hanging trees.

The home was about 50% engulfed by the time firefighters arrived.

The home is now a total loss, but no one was inside or hurt.