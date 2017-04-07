Help deputies find teen missing in WNC

BUNCOMBE Co., N.C. (WSPA) — Deputies are asking for the public’s help finding a teen who hasn’t been seen in days.

The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office said Myroslav Korolchuk was last seen on Monday when he was dropped off at Enka High School in Candler. Deputies say the 17-year-old is a student there.

Korolchuk is described as 6 feet tall, 150 pounds with brown hair.

Anyone who sees Korolchuk is asked to contact the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office at 828-250-6670 or Crime Stoppers at 828-255-5050.