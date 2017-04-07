Help identify Asheville bank robbery suspect

First Citizens Bank Robbery Asheville
(From: Asheville Police Department)

ASHEVILLE, NC (WSPA) – Asheville Police are looking for a man they say robbed the First Citizens Bank on Smokey Park Highway with a gun.

Officers say the man entered the bank around 6:00pm Friday and showed the teller a gun in his waistband while demanding money.

Investigators say the man left the bank on foot.

Police released surveillance photos of the suspect.

Anyone with information on the robbery or the identity of the suspect is asked to call the Asheville Police Department at 828-252-1110 or Buncombe County Crime Stoppers at 828-255-5050.

