ASHEVILLE, NC (WSPA) – Asheville Police are looking for a man they say robbed the First Citizens Bank on Smokey Park Highway with a gun.

Officers say the man entered the bank around 6:00pm Friday and showed the teller a gun in his waistband while demanding money.

Investigators say the man left the bank on foot.

Police released surveillance photos of the suspect.

Anyone with information on the robbery or the identity of the suspect is asked to call the Asheville Police Department at 828-252-1110 or Buncombe County Crime Stoppers at 828-255-5050.

More stories you may like on 7News

Criminals target northern Greenville County for firearm thefts GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Thieves are targeting rural areas, and now deputies in Greenville County are cracking down on burglaries in…

Help identify Asheville bank robbery suspect Asheville Police are looking for a man they say robbed the First Citizens Bank on Smokey Park Highway with a gun.

2 arrests made in KFC homicide in Spartanburg Police say two suspects are in custody in connection with the deadly shooting at a KFC in Spartanburg.

Dump truck flips, crashes into power lines in Anderson Co A tractor trailer flipped on its side and crashed into power lines along US-29 near Plantation Road in Anderson County.

Unborn child’s body found disposed of in Jackson Co. Deputies in Jackson County say the body of an unborn child was disposed of in Dillsboro off of Leatherwood Road.