Hometown Spotlight: Columbus, NC

7 News traveled to North Carolina this week for Hometown Spotlight.

The town of Columbus is in the “Isothermal Belt,” which means it can be cooler than surrounding towns there in the summer and warmer in the winter.

There are also some unbelievable views in areas like White Oak Mountain, just off Main Street.

There are many farms in Columbus, like Harmon Dairy Farm where Grofest will take place April 14, 2017.

The festival focuses on farming and agricultural ventures in the community.

Also downtown you can see a House of Flags Museum and lots of locally owned restaurants.