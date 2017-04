Augusta, GA-Spartanburg’s William McGirt shot a 73 Friday and stands at two-under-par through two rounds at the Masters.

McGirt, making his tourney debut, is two strokes off the lead shared by four players.

Greenville’s Bill Haas fired an even par 72 Friday and at three over stands seven strokes off the lead.

Saturday (3-7pm) and Sunday (2-7pm) action can be seen on Channel 7.