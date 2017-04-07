Spartanburg tennis coach drowns in ATV accident

FAIRFIELD Co., S.C. (WSPA) — Authorities are investigating the drowning death of a Spartanburg man.

The Fairfield County Coroner’s Office and the S.C. Department of Natural Resources is investigating the death of Steven “Brad” Armfield.

Armfield was riding an ATV at Carolina Adventure World when he tried to cross a creek and overturned, Coroner Chris Hill said in a statement. The accident happened Wednesday when the creek was swollen with rain. Armfield was trapped beneath the ATV and drowned, Hill said.

Armfield was the head tennis coach at the Country Club of Spartanburg. He had been there for 10 years, said Cornelius Jordan, director of tennis at the Country Club of Spartanburg.

Jordan said Armfield impacted the lives of many children here and loved coaching. He said Armfield would bake cupcakes for students on their birthday. He also loved life, being outdoors and was never in a bad mood.

Jordan said Armfield leaves behind a wife. He said Armfield did not have children of his own, but thought of the students he coached as his children.

A Gofundme page has been set up to help with funeral expenses.

According to its website, Carolina Adventure World is an outdoor park in Great Falls with camping that has 100 miles of riding trails and other attractions.

Armfield’s death remains under investigation by the Fairfield County Coroner’s Office.