Suspect shot by officer in Macon Co. after chase from GA

MACON CO., NC (WSPA) – Two suspects were taken to the hospital after one was shot after deputies say the suspects were chased from Georgia into Macon County, North Carolina.

According to the Macon County Sheriff’s Office, Habersham County deputies were chasing a vehicle that was reported stolen.

According to the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigations, the suspect driving the car crashed and used his vehicle to assault officers and was then shot by an officer from Habersham County.

A passenger in the car was taken to the hospital for precautionary reasons.

The chase ended near Highway 441 south near Tryphosie Road.

Habersham County, Rabun County and Macon County deputies all responded to the scene along with the Otto Fire Department.