Tacos, barbecue and baseball this weekend

Here's a look at events happening in the area this weekend.

Get your barbeque fill and support a good cause with Hub City Hogfest. The barbecue contest is happening today and tomorrow and it benefits Mobile Meals of Spartanburg. Vendors will pack Morgan Square and you can sample all of their recipes.

It kicks off today at 11 a.m. and admission is free until 5 p.m. After p.m., you’ll have to buy a $5 wristband. Tomorrow it’ll cost $5 to get in anytime between 12 noon and 10 p.m. Kids under ten get in for are free.

Greenville’s first ever Tacos ‘N Tequila Fiesta is happening Sunday at the Old Cigar Warehouse. You can still get tickets online for $40 or at the door for $50. That includes all you can eat tacos and eight tequila cocktail samples. They’ll also have live music, a nacho game zone and much more.

The Greenville Drive had their opening night last night, and the series continues this weekend with games tonight and tomorrow at 7:05 p.m. and Sunday at 4:05 p.m. Not only can you enjoy a ball game but you’ll have the chance to check out all of the new renovations at Flour Field. They have new rooftop, a champions club and a new “front porch,” that’s like a man cave.

