Dump truck flips, crashes into power lines in Anderson Co

WSPA Staff Published: Updated:
Photos of crash scene (From: Elizabeth Stites)

ANDERSON CO., SC (WSPA) – A dump truck flipped on its side and crashed into power lines along US-29 near Plantation Road in Anderson County.

Almost 1,800 people were without power in the area after the crash, according to Duke Energy. That number has since dropped to just over 500 as of 9:00pm.

Highway Patrol says US-29 has reopened after the crash as of 9:00pm.

The crash had blocked US-29 for several hours Friday afternoon and evening while traffic was detoured along Plantation Road (northbound) and Amity Road (southbound).

Nobody was injured in the crash.

More stories you may like on 7News

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s