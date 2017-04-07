Dump truck flips, crashes into power lines in Anderson Co

ANDERSON CO., SC (WSPA) – A dump truck flipped on its side and crashed into power lines along US-29 near Plantation Road in Anderson County.

Almost 1,800 people were without power in the area after the crash, according to Duke Energy. That number has since dropped to just over 500 as of 9:00pm.

Highway Patrol says US-29 has reopened after the crash as of 9:00pm.

The crash had blocked US-29 for several hours Friday afternoon and evening while traffic was detoured along Plantation Road (northbound) and Amity Road (southbound).

Nobody was injured in the crash.

