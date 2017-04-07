Unborn child’s body found disposed of in Jackson Co.

DILLSBORO, NC (WSPA) – Deputies in Jackson County say the body of an unborn child was disposed of in Dillsboro off of Leatherwood Road.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death along with the North Carolina Bureau of Investigations.

The Sheriff’s Office says no arrests have been made at this time.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.

