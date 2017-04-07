Woman charged with vandalizing Upstate church

WSPA Staff Published: Updated:
Tammy Green (Source: Spartanburg Co. Detention Center)

SPARTANBURG Co., S.C. (WSPA) — A woman has been accused of vandalizing a Spartanburg County church.

Deputies say profanity was etched into windows at Westgate Free Will Baptist Church on W. Blackstock Road in Arcadia. The vandalism happened between March 29 and March 30.

A small chunk of concrete was found near the damaged windows and video surveillance showed a woman damaging the front windows with an object, according to an incident report.

Tammy Juanita Green, 52, has been charged with malicious injury to a church.

Green was arrested Thursday. She remains in jail under a $5,000 bond.

Westgate Free Will Baptist Church in Arcadia (WSPA).

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s