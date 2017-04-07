Woman charged with vandalizing Upstate church

SPARTANBURG Co., S.C. (WSPA) — A woman has been accused of vandalizing a Spartanburg County church.

Deputies say profanity was etched into windows at Westgate Free Will Baptist Church on W. Blackstock Road in Arcadia. The vandalism happened between March 29 and March 30.

A small chunk of concrete was found near the damaged windows and video surveillance showed a woman damaging the front windows with an object, according to an incident report.

Tammy Juanita Green, 52, has been charged with malicious injury to a church.

Green was arrested Thursday. She remains in jail under a $5,000 bond.