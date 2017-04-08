13-year-old drove car with toddler inside, wound up in canal, authorities say

LEE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A man is facing child neglect charges after letting a 13-year-old drive with a 2-year-old passenger in the car, which ended in the boy crashing into a canal.

The Florida Highway Patrol said Martin Martinez Jr., 31, gave his son permission for him to drive his car around the neighborhood.

The boy was traveling on Butte Street in Lehigh Acres, when he approached an intersection at a high rate of speed and failed to stop.

The boy lost control of the vehicle and ran off the road and traveled into a driveway. The boy then tried to right the car, causing it to roll several times.

The car then rolled over an embankment of a canal and became submerged in water.

The boy was able to exit the car and remove the two-year-old.

Martinez Jr. was arrested for child neglect.

