Related Coverage 2 arrests made in KFC homicide in Spartanburg

SPARTANBURG CO., S.C. (WSPA) – The two suspects who were arrested after a deadly shooting at a KFC in Spartanburg are also connected to other crimes, according to the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office.

Spartanburg County deputies arrested 19-year-old De’adrian De’paul Garcia and 18-year-old Jyquez Julius Freeman on outstanding armed robbery warrants on Friday.

According to officers, Garcia confessed to the armed robbery and murder of Anthony Tiffany at the KFC on Cedar Springs Road.

Garcia and Freeman are both charged with Murder, two counts of Armed Robbery, four counts of Kidnapping, and Possession of a Weapon During a Violent Crime.

The two were also charged with armed robbery after a pair of Air Jordan tennis shoes were taken back in March, according to the sheriff’s office.

Garcia and Freeman are expected to be back in court on June 15th.

More stories you may like on 7News

KFC suspects also charged with armed robbery of sneakers, deputies say The two suspects who were arrested after a deadly shooting at a KFC in Spartanburg are also connected to other crimes, according to the Spar…

Woman killed in Greenville Co. gas station shooting A woman was shot and later died at the hospital in Greenville County early Saturday morning, according to the Greenville County Sheriff’s De…

Two inmates charged in Kirkland Correctional murders Two inmates at the Kirkland Correctional Institution in Columbia are facing multiple murder charges after four inmates were found dead Frida…

Criminals target northern Greenville County for firearm thefts GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Thieves are targeting rural areas, and now deputies in Greenville County are cracking down on burglaries in…

Help identify Asheville bank robbery suspect Asheville Police are looking for a man they say robbed the First Citizens Bank on Smokey Park Highway with a gun.