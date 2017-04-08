Man recorded sexual assaults on young girls, police say

BURTONSVILLE, MD (WCMH) — The day after a confidential source claimed a man was sexually assaulting children and videotaping it, police got a warrant and entered the man’s home.

There, investigators say they found videos showing 31-year-old Kyle Thompson molesting two girls under 5 years old, according to WUSA.

NBC Washington reported Thompson dated mothers and grandmothers and preyed on their young children.

In one case, the toddler cried “I want my mommy,” to which Thompson replied, “Your mommy can’t save you.” Another video showed the same girl with her arms tied together with a belt, crying while Thompson performed a sex act on her.

FBI agents say they also found evidence of Thompson raping a 3-year-old girl, who was left with him while her relative went to the store.

“We believe he befriends women who have young girls in order to have access to them,” said Capt. James Humphries, commander of the Montgomery Police Department’s Special Victims Investigation unit. Humphries was quoted in The Washington Post.

Officials believe the abuse occurred at various times over the past 2 years. Detectives say they believe Thompson also molested a girl sometime in 2013, according to the Post.

Thompson faces two counts of sex abuse of a minor, two counts of first-degree sex offense, and one count of third-degree sex offense. He reportedly denied the accusations when police confronted him.

