Ohio man arrested for possessing child-animal porn

WCMH Published:
Russell Conrad

BELMONT CO., OH (WCMH) — A 30-year-old man is behind bars after deputies reportedly found child pornography in his home.

Russell Conrad of Belmont County has been charged with 3 counts of pandering obscenities involving a minor and 6 counts of possession of child pornography. According to WTRF, the pornography involved the young children engaging in sexual acts with animals.

Sheriff’s office deputies believe Conrad has been sharing the videos online. A detective told WTRF that the images may have been filmed in another country and shared in the United States.

Conrad is being held on a $65,000 bond.

